CFI expands footprint in Canada

Forney, Texas—The International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI) continues to expand its presence in Canada. A new free-standing facility in Toronto, Ontario, will open in April and be overseen by James Lee Senter, president, Canadian Flooring, Cleaning & Restoration (CFCRA), and Sharon Fenton, executive director, CFCRA.

Fenton and Senter will oversee membership and trainings for the entire eastern region of Canada out of the new facility. The grand opening will include an introduction to four new introductory CFI installation courses including: Moisture and Substrate Floor Preparation, Residential-I Installation Training and Certification, Hardwood-I/Laminate-I Installation Training and Certification and Resilient-I Residential Training and Certification.

“The CFCRA is very proud to be a partner with CFI in Canada,” said Senter. “We believe opening a CFI division in eastern Canada will benefit everyone including the flooring manufactures, their retailers, the flooring installers and most of all the consumers.”

In addition to the introductory class line-up, the Canadian outpost will be offering a full slate of CFI classes in all categories of flooring. Coursework will include carpet, ceramic tile, resilient and hardwood/laminate. All classes will be taught by certified CFI instructors who were trained by lead CFI instructors based in the United States.