Crossville supplies tile for new Hotel Design Lab

San Francisco—Crossville is now the exclusive tile supplier for the new Hotel Design Lab, here. An innovative collaboration in hospitality design, the Hotel Design Lab is a project of the Newport Beach office of Gensler, the internationally renowned architecture and design firm. Hotel Design Lab features Crossville tile collections throughout vignettes in the 5,000 square foot space.

Hotel Design Lab is a collaborative space located in the heart of San Francisco’s design district providing members of the hospitality community a permanent place to gather for learning, networking and building professional relationships. The lab’s craftsmanship, innovation and technology put the spotlight on the works of leading designers, manufacturers and artists through functional hotel vignettes. As the nature of hospitality evolves to include options far beyond traditional hotel environments of decades past, Hotel Design Lab features representations of modern lodging with a focus on designing these spaces for aesthetic appeal and high performance for commercial use.

“The hospitality industry is changing rapidly and dramatically with the increased popularity of new lodging alternatives such as short term rentals, hostels and boutique hotels,” said Melissa Marney, regional sales manager, Crossville. “No matter the nature of a hospitality space, great design is imperative. That’s why it’s an honor to partner with Gensler in the Hotel Design Lab on this really innovative project. We’re sparking new ideas with the people who make decisions about hospitality design.”