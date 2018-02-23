Back To Homepage

Dal-Tile launches new ‘Why Tile’ campaign on National Tile Day

February 23, 2018
Dallas—Dal-Tile is officially launching its own “Why Tile” campaign on National Tile Day 2018. The campaign is designed to complement the Tile Council of North America’s ongoing Why Tile campaign that promotes the use of tile.

The foundational messaging of the Dal-Tile campaign is presented via a “four Ts” message:

Tough—Tile is tough. Tile is innately durable and resists decades of heavy traffic. It is stainproof, scratchproof, waterproof and fire resistant.

Timeless—Tile is timeless. Tile offers unlimited color and design selections that transcend styles, as styles come and go. It also provides a way to seamlessly connect spaces including both indoor and outdoor.

Trouble-free—Tile is trouble-free. Tile is low maintenance and easily cleaned with zero restrictions and won’t damage from cleaning services.

Trustworthy—Tile is trustworthy. It’s made from natural materials and returns to natural materials. It is green certified and completely free of any VOCs, PVCs, phthalates, formaldehyde and other harmful chemicals.

“Communicating the reasons why tile is an excellent flooring choice and how tile stacks up against other flooring categories is an important 2018 goal for our brands,” said April Wilson, director of brand marketing for Dal-Tile. “Along the lines of ‘the four Cs to look for when purchasing a diamond,’ we have created ‘the four Ts’ of tile to help in-store sales reps and consumers clearly understand why tile is such a smart choice for flooring.

“We will feature this messaging in our brands’ POP merchandising, digital endeavors, sales training, and advertising,” Wilson continued. “We want our distributors and retailers to feel equipped to engage in conversations with their customers about the benefits of tile.  During the life of our new campaign, we will educate on why tile ‘Sets the Standard’ for flooring.”

Dallas—Dal-Tile is officially launching its own "Why Tile" campaign on National Tile Day 2018. The campaign is designed to complement the Tile Council of North America's ongoing Why Tile campaign

