Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean showcase together at Surfaces

February 02, 2018
Dallas—The Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean brands showcased together in one expansive booth at Surfaces 2018, effectively demonstrating how in the marketplace, each of these brands fully functions as a distinct stand-alone product line while also serving together as an ultimate offering for consumers.

“Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are the most influential brands in the industry, and have been known and respected for years,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile. “We’re proud to have each of these brands in our portfolio, serving distinctive roles in the tile industry. We are able to showcase the breadth and depth of our product offerings through these three brands to satisfy any style and price point. Each brand claims its own unique personality and place in the market.”

The three brands have been positioned in the marketplace as follows:

  • Daltile:With products and styles for every budget, Daltile delivers the broadest selection of tile, natural stone and countertops with unmatched availability. Daltile helps its customers bring any design imaginable to life.
  • Marazzi: Offering trend-forward designs with a flair for bold Italian style, Marazzi is the brand that delivers tile for homeowners and designers to create stunning and unique spaces.
  • American Olean: American Olean is the proven tile brand of choice for architects and designers—known and trusted for nearly a century to deliver sophisticated designs, incomparable commercial expertise, outstanding tile and stone products as well as unsurpassed service and distribution.

“We offer a heritage of quality – the Daltile brand has been synonymous with quality products and outstanding service for more than 70 years, American Olean for almost 100 years,” Thorn-Brooks added. “Consumers enjoy extraordinary value when purchasing any of our products. As the industry-leader, our in-house design, manufacturing and distribution allow us to deliver affordability along with the style and design our customers demand.”

