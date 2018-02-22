Back To Homepage

Guru-USA names national sales and marketing manager

February 22, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ontinyent, Spain–Estil Guru S.L. (Guru), a manufacturer of shower waterproofing products, has named Derick Cooper national sales and marketing manager for the U.S. and Canada. Cooper has early 30 ears of experience across several industries covering sales, marketing, technical service, and product management. He most recently served as president of an independent sales agency.

He will be tasked with managing all sales and marketing efforts of Guru-USA, The company markets a waterproof membrane called Waterstop as well as a kit that includes an integrated shower drain. It is now launching Evolux Kit, the next generation in waterproofing products.

Tags
Derick CooperFCNewsFloor CoveringFloor Covering NewsflooringGuru-USAwaterproof
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Guru-USA names national sales and marketing manager

Ontinyent, Spain–Estil Guru S.L. (Guru), a manufacturer of shower waterproofing products, has named Derick Cooper national sales and marketing manager for the U.S. and Canada. Cooper has early 30 ears of

Read More

Haines to exit Bravo Group

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has made the decision to exit the Bravo Services group effective April 1, 2018. After a long relationship with Bravo, the decision to end membership in the

Read More

‘Locally-stocked’ program aims to help increase buying group dealers sales

Dallas—Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean are offering buying group dealers the ultimate in timely product availability through innovative “locally-stocked” programs nationwide. “Traditionally, flooring retailers are used to tile orders being

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.