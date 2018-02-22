Guru-USA names national sales and marketing manager

Ontinyent, Spain–Estil Guru S.L. (Guru), a manufacturer of shower waterproofing products, has named Derick Cooper national sales and marketing manager for the U.S. and Canada. Cooper has early 30 ears of experience across several industries covering sales, marketing, technical service, and product management. He most recently served as president of an independent sales agency.

He will be tasked with managing all sales and marketing efforts of Guru-USA, The company markets a waterproof membrane called Waterstop as well as a kit that includes an integrated shower drain. It is now launching Evolux Kit, the next generation in waterproofing products.