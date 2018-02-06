Haines makes changes to executive team

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has added two new executive leaders to its team: Brian Green, senior vice president-CMH sales division; and Greg Vale, senior vice president-Armstrong division. In addition, Hoy Lanning, senior advisor to the CEO, will work directly with Green and Vale as champion of total sales, with responsibility for the successful Armstrong expansion integration.

Green has been with Haines since 2004 and has held various positions within the sales organization. As a member of the executive leadership team Green will continue to play a key role in strategy and leadership within the CMH division. He will also expand his focus to include total company performance and direction.

Vale has been with Haines since 2000 and has held key positions within the sales team. As Haines begins the efforts of integrating the expanded Armstrong territory into Haines, Vale will play an instrumental role in leading growth and execution within this division. He will also focus on total company performance and strategy as a member of the executive leadership team.

Key responsibilities for Lanning include sales deployment, customer relationship management, key supplier relationship management and overall sales results and strategy. With over 42 years of flooring industry expertise as well as over 27 years of ownership and executive level leadership in the Southeast, Lanning is positioned best to ensure Haines’ total sales plan execution continues to improve and expand.

“I am excited to have these three leaders taking on additional responsibilities as we continue the work of creating a world-class distributor,” said Michael Barrett, president and CEO, Haines. “Their contributions have been integral to our new success and they will be instrumental as we take on new territory with Armstrong.”