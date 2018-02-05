HPS Schönox reveals Worst Subfloor Contest winners

Las Vegas—The winners of the HPS Schönox Worst Subfloor Contest were announced during a ceremony at the International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas. The company’s annual contest seeks to answer the question, “What lies beneath?”

Contestants are installers who choose to partner with Schönox materials to tackle extreme subflooring challenges. They are encouraged to take photos during the process and submit these photos along with description of Schönox products for consideration.

“We are always interested to see how our customers use our product line in their projects,” said Doug Young, executive vice president. “It is a great feeling knowing our systems can be solutions to rough and ugly scenarios.”

HPS Schönox asked three well-known people in the industry to serve as judges for the contest entries: Kimberly Oderkirk, executive vice president, The Flooring Contractor Association; Dean Thompson, president of resilient, Floor

Covering Institute; and Peter Craig, concrete floor specialist and consultant, Concrete Construction. The judges were asked to evaluate the projects based on the severity of the original subfloor’s condition, the skill and attention to detail taken in executing the project, and the quality of the finished subfloor.

First, second, and third place winners were chosen and awarded prizes including Schönox dollars, a trip to Las Vegas, Apple watches and YETI coolers.

Iowa Wall Sawing won first prize with a renovation of a room in a 100-year-old building. The team used Schönox US on the 2,200-square-foot space.

Floorz Denver took second place with a restoration of an oncology level at a hospital. A combination of Schönox products were used including Schönox VD, AST and SL. They primed with Schönox SHP, leveled with AP and skimmed with APF.

Tim Hogan’s Carpet–Lakeland gained third place with their repair on a multilevel home. They worked to cover existing plywood, concrete and trenching areas. They repaired some of the holes in the slab with Schönox VD, RR and SL. Then primed the floor with Schönox VD and poured US. They did some final patching with Schönox SL before installing flooring.

The first honorable mention was awarded to Floor to Ceiling Carpet One for their work on an unlevel residence. After beginning the project, they also discovered a moisture problem. After scraping off all existing tile and glue they used Schönox KH Fix to prime and then pumped ZM.

Second honorable mention was achieved by Vortex Commercial Flooring for their efforts overhauling two levels of a school. There was tile removed by abatement and further abatement was required to remove old patch compound. Multiple Schönox products were used including SHP, KH-Fix, AP, APF and Renotex.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual Worst Subfloor Contest,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “We’re so proud that this contest was well received for the fourth year in a row. Congratulations to all of our winners.”