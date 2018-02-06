Back To Homepage

InstaFloor names new senior vice president

February 06, 2018
Farmers Branch, Texas—InstaFloor North America has appointed Paul Clark to the position of senior vice president. In this role, Clark, an industry veteran, will head up the company’s efforts to promote and sell the Corques Liquid Lino (CLL) product line of liquid linoleum, which was official launched into the North American market at Surfaces 2018.

Clark will work alongside Bas van Genderen, InstaFloor managing director, to further expand the footprint of the InstaLay and Corques Liquid Lino (CLL) product lines in the American and Canadian market.

Prior to joining InstaFloor North America, Clark spent 10 years with Jeackle Distributors. Previously he worked with Mannington and Mullican Flooring. He can be reached at paul.clark@instafloorna.com.

