Interceramic spring collection debuts 18 product series

Carrollton, Texas—Interceramic is making a statement regarding the dynamism and contemporary strength of company’s brand and product strategy for the U.S. market with a spring tile launch consisting of 18 collections.

The 2018 spring launch illustrates the company’s distinct advances in manufacturing with its Durabody ceramic tile collections that meet the needs of the customer by combining high design with innovative and functional ceramic tile. Interceramic also continues to excel in the wall tile category, offering a new collection out of its Garland, Texas-based manufacturing facility, while significantly enhancing its porcelain offering.

Interceramic is committed to servicing the North and Central American customer and has established an extensive distribution system in the U.S. that includes 13 company-owned showrooms, three distribution centers and 53 independent distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as more than 300 retail locations throughout Mexico, Asia and Central America.