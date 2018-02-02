Back To Homepage

Karndean celebrates top partners, raises $3,300 for TAPS

February 02, 2018
Export, Pa.—At Karndean Designflooring’s 8th annual customer appreciation golf outing Monday at Las Vegas’ Siena Golf Club, the company and its top partners hit the links and raised a total of $3,300 for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

TAPS offers immediate and long-term emotional help, hope and healing to all those grieving the death of a loved one in military service to America, regardless of their relationship to the deceased or the circumstances of the death.

“This event started out as a way for customers to spend time with Karndean Designflooring executives, members of the product team, and to celebrate the previous years’ successes,” said Larry Browder, chief sales and marketing officer. “Over the last several years it has evolved into something even more meaningful for both Karndean Designflooring and our partners.”

All proceeds from “mulligans” sold on the golf course were combined with additional contributions and matched by Karndean Designflooring and presented to Marie Campbell, TAPS’ senior advisor, community engagement and special events. “At TAPS, we refer to ourselves as ‘America’s family,’ and we are honored to have Karndean Designflooring as a part of our family so together we can provide support to the families of America’s fallen heroes,” Campbell said.

For more information, visit taps.org.

