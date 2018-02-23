Back To Homepage

Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion undergoes rebranding

February 23, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Carthage, Mo.—Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion, a division of Leggett & Platt, has recently undergone a renaming and brand refresh and is now operating under the name Leggett & Platt Flooring Products. In addition to the new name designation, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products underwent a branding update with new designs and logos.

The division sought to have a name that encompassed all products the division offers for various floor types, not just carpet. Before, Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion alluded to only the carpet cushion produced and did not represent the products made for hard surface applications such as luxury vinyl tile/plank, rigid composite and laminate, engineered and hardwood flooring.

“With our expansive line of products, we thought it more representative and strategic to have a name that included the non-carpet products we have to offer,” said Erik Kempf, vice president of sales, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products.

The new name of Leggett & Platt Flooring Products will better serve the company and emphasize additional products being manufactured, including ACI-125 for ceramic tile, WhisperStep for luxury vinyl flooring, and acoustical underlayments for laminate, engineered wood and floating hardwood.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Dal-Tile launches new ‘Why Tile’ campaign on National Tile Day

Dallas—Dal-Tile is officially launching its own “Why Tile” campaign on National Tile Day 2018. The campaign is designed to complement the Tile Council of North America’s ongoing Why Tile campaign

Read More

Armstrong Flooring recognizes excellence in distribution

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring honored the recipients of the 2017 Thomas Armstrong Awards at Surfaces last month. The awards honor distributors that exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to

Read More

Dal-Tile focuses on ‘servant sales leadership’

Dallas—Dal-Tile and its family of brands’ sales teams are keenly focused on executing with excellence and providing “servant sales leadership” to all of their customers in 2018. “Our primary objective

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.