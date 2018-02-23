Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion undergoes rebranding

Carthage, Mo.—Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion, a division of Leggett & Platt, has recently undergone a renaming and brand refresh and is now operating under the name Leggett & Platt Flooring Products. In addition to the new name designation, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products underwent a branding update with new designs and logos.

The division sought to have a name that encompassed all products the division offers for various floor types, not just carpet. Before, Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion alluded to only the carpet cushion produced and did not represent the products made for hard surface applications such as luxury vinyl tile/plank, rigid composite and laminate, engineered and hardwood flooring.

“With our expansive line of products, we thought it more representative and strategic to have a name that included the non-carpet products we have to offer,” said Erik Kempf, vice president of sales, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products.

The new name of Leggett & Platt Flooring Products will better serve the company and emphasize additional products being manufactured, including ACI-125 for ceramic tile, WhisperStep for luxury vinyl flooring, and acoustical underlayments for laminate, engineered wood and floating hardwood.