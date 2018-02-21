Back To Homepage

‘Locally-stocked’ program aims to help increase buying group dealers sales

February 21, 2018
Dallas—Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean are offering buying group dealers the ultimate in timely product availability through innovative “locally-stocked” programs nationwide.

“Traditionally, flooring retailers are used to tile orders being fulfilled within the industry-standard lead-time of seven to 10 days,” said Jeremy Sax, general manager of dealer sales, Dal-Tile Corporation. “Our brands are innovating and drastically shortening that turn-time for our dealers. Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean brands are removing this availability barrier and essentially putting stock at our dealers’ fingertips to help them increase their sales.”

Sax added, “This program came into being, because we listened to our customers. We listened to our customers and then acted quickly to put together a program that will benefit their business based on their needs. Our Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean brands are keeping more stock locally at over 300 company sales service centers nationwide, specifically the 12 x 24 products that are the number one sellers predominately across the country, so products can now be sold as same-day pickup/delivery, or next-day pickup/delivery.”

For more information, contact Sax at jeremy_sax@mohawkind.com.

Press Release

