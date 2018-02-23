MagneBuild receives Best of Surfaces award

Dalton, Ga.—MagneBuild by Magnetic Building Solutions (MBS), a revolutionary new magnetic flooring system, which is partially owned by World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), has received the Best of Surface award for technology. The annual awards are co-sponsored by Floor Covering News and Informa, owners and operators of the International Surfaces Event.

The highly sought and selective “Best Of” award recognizes top category standouts for new product excellence and booth design at the industry’s premier trade show. Judging for the awards is conducted by a select panel who identifies standouts in each of six award categories and then narrows the finalists to one winner. With the honor comes the recognition that MBS has met the highest criteria and standards within the industry.

“As a newly launched product, we are thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized as the recipient in the technology category,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. “MagneBuild is a game changer for our industry. There is nothing like it in the world and its applications are endless. The underlayment system of MBS utilizes magnetic technology as the foundation for all types of floors. To install users simply roll it out over any smooth and clean dry sub floor surface.”

Humphrey pointed out that one of the largest benefits of this new technology is it alleviates many installation issues as floors no longer need to be bonded and seams are a non-issue. Humphrey forecasts that MBS will help to further strengthen the industry as WFCA continues its path forward focused on improving the issues surrounding the installation crisis.

