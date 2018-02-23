Back To Homepage

MagneBuild receives Best of Surfaces award

February 23, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dalton, Ga.—MagneBuild by Magnetic Building Solutions (MBS), a revolutionary new magnetic flooring system, which is partially owned by World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), has received the Best of Surface award for technology. The annual awards are co-sponsored by Floor Covering News and Informa, owners and operators of the International Surfaces Event.

The highly sought and selective “Best Of” award recognizes top category standouts for new product excellence and booth design at the industry’s premier trade show. Judging for the awards is conducted by a select panel who identifies standouts in each of six award categories and then narrows the finalists to one winner. With the honor comes the recognition that MBS has met the highest criteria and standards within the industry.

“As a newly launched product, we are thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized as the recipient in the technology category,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. “MagneBuild is a game changer for our industry. There is nothing like it in the world and its applications are endless. The underlayment system of MBS utilizes magnetic technology as the foundation for all types of floors. To install users simply roll it out over any smooth and clean dry sub floor surface.”

Humphrey pointed out that one of the largest benefits of this new technology is it alleviates many installation issues as floors no longer need to be bonded and seams are a non-issue. Humphrey forecasts that MBS will help to further strengthen the industry as WFCA continues its path forward focused on improving the issues surrounding the installation crisis.

For more information, visit magneticbuildingsolutions.com.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Dal-Tile launches new ‘Why Tile’ campaign on National Tile Day

Dallas—Dal-Tile is officially launching its own “Why Tile” campaign on National Tile Day 2018. The campaign is designed to complement the Tile Council of North America’s ongoing Why Tile campaign

Read More

Armstrong Flooring recognizes excellence in distribution

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring honored the recipients of the 2017 Thomas Armstrong Awards at Surfaces last month. The awards honor distributors that exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to

Read More

Dal-Tile focuses on ‘servant sales leadership’

Dallas—Dal-Tile and its family of brands’ sales teams are keenly focused on executing with excellence and providing “servant sales leadership” to all of their customers in 2018. “Our primary objective

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.