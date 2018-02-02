Back To Homepage

Mark Holman receives Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship

February 02, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aliquippa, Pa.—FCICA along with Ardex Americas and nora systems announced Mark Holman the 2017 fourth quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship.

Holman, who works for Garmon and Company, is from Charlotte, N.C. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and opened a commercial flooring installation business. To maintain a constant work load, Holman constantly worked to master installation techniques of the many type of floors and concrete preparation methods available.

“Using my experience to catch a problem before it becomes one is very gratifying,” Holman said. “The opportunity provided in the CIM program to learn more about our profession and how to be more proactive and capable in all aspects of managing a project is invaluable. Any new knowledge I can acquire to make jobs better for our company and our installers is greatly appreciated. I hope to continue Bruce Newbrough’s legacy by passing along the knowledge I receive to others.”

Bruce Newbrough, a former Ardex director of technical services and later applications development, was the inspiration for the scholarship due to his passion for industry education and training of proper substrate preparation. The scholarship covers the costs associated with the CIM Program, including application, content and assessment fees.

Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year. Applications are available on the FCICA website: fcica.com/CIM .

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett employees volunteer at New Orleans nonprofits

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North America sales team volunteered at five New Orleans-area nonprofits on Feb. 1. This volunteer effort is made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key part of the company’s

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home awarded Prestigious Best of Houzz 2018

Manchester, N.H.–For the third year in a row, Carpet One Floor & Home’s virtual Houzz profile has won “Best of Design” on Houzz, the world’s leading online community for home

Read More

Mark Holman receives Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship

Aliquippa, Pa.—FCICA along with Ardex Americas and nora systems announced Mark Holman the 2017 fourth quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship. Holman, who

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.