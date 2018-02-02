Mark Holman receives Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship

Aliquippa, Pa.—FCICA along with Ardex Americas and nora systems announced Mark Holman the 2017 fourth quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship.

Holman, who works for Garmon and Company, is from Charlotte, N.C. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and opened a commercial flooring installation business. To maintain a constant work load, Holman constantly worked to master installation techniques of the many type of floors and concrete preparation methods available.

“Using my experience to catch a problem before it becomes one is very gratifying,” Holman said. “The opportunity provided in the CIM program to learn more about our profession and how to be more proactive and capable in all aspects of managing a project is invaluable. Any new knowledge I can acquire to make jobs better for our company and our installers is greatly appreciated. I hope to continue Bruce Newbrough’s legacy by passing along the knowledge I receive to others.”

Bruce Newbrough, a former Ardex director of technical services and later applications development, was the inspiration for the scholarship due to his passion for industry education and training of proper substrate preparation. The scholarship covers the costs associated with the CIM Program, including application, content and assessment fees.

Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year. Applications are available on the FCICA website: fcica.com/CIM .