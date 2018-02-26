Back To Homepage

Metroflor adjusts sales department

February 26, 2018
Paul Eanes

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has made significant changes to its sales organization, including promotions, role changes and territory adjustments. Paul Eanes will assume the role of vice president of new business development; Keith Kannapel, formerly Midwest district sales manager, is now director of sales, Metroflor; Alan Rowel, formerly Southeast district sales manager, is the director of sales, Aspecta; and Kevin Parker was promoted from technical specialist to Southeast district sales manager.

“We are implementing these changes to grow our business, provide our distributors with better service, and achieve a more concentrated focus on our traditional (Metroflor) and commercial (Aspecta) businesses,” said Russ Rogg, president and CEO.

As vice president of new business development, Eanes will discover new customers and channels of sale for Metroflor, which could include OEM customers as well as private label opportunities for new and existing customers.

Keith Kannapel

As director of sales, Kannapel will be responsible for directing all sales efforts for Metroflor LVT, Artistek LVT, Konecto, Engage, Engage Genesis and Engage Inception brands. He will lead the district sales manager team and work closely with distribution to garner additional market share through promotional activities, sales training, merchandising placement, aligned dealer engagement and new product launches.

Alan Rowell

In Rowell’s new position he will lead the commercial sales manager team, working in concert with Aspecta distributors to focus on the right customers and ensure that salesforce.com and Reed Construction Data are used to their fullest capabilities.

Kevin Parker

As Southest district sales manager, Parker will lead sales efforts with William M. Bird, Mastercraft Flooring Distributors and L. Bornstein & Company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

