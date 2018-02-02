Back To Homepage

Metroflor presents 2017 performance awards at Surfaces

February 02, 2018
Las Vegas—Metroflor celebrated the 2017 sales performance of its distribution partners by bestowing its performance awards at a rock and roll celebration at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay during The International Surface Event 2018. Over 600 people—including Metroflor’s entire sales team and its distributors, aligned dealers and other key customers—rocked out during “The Unbound Tour 2018 – A Celebration of 80s Arena Rock.”

Metroflor continued its bold marketing campaign for the revolutionary Isocore technology during the “The Unbound Tour” event. The highlight of the event was a concert by the 80’s arena rock tribute band Hairball who, in character, performed favorite hits by Van Halen, AC/DC, Kiss and other 80’s period bands. The evening prominently featured the new “Unbound” Isocore campaign, which was promoted across social media platforms.

At the event, Metroflor previewed the new DropLock 400 locking system for Engage Genesis products that allow for herringbone plank installation and a new series of 24 x 24 tiles allowing a corner-to-corner tile installation.

In keeping with the party’s theme, Russ Rogg, Metroflor’s president and CEO, welcomed guests in a spaceman suit and proclaimed, “Metroflor has landed!” Immediately after the show, Metroflor and Hairball band members gave away two autographed guitars. Mallorie Ulfig of Mastercraft Floors, Plymouth, Mich., won a guitar autographed by the members of AC/DC, while Butch Pugh of The Floor Depot, Southaven, Miss., took home a Van Halen autographed guitar.

The winners of Metroflor’s 2017 performance awards are as follows:

  • Konecto Distributor of the Year Award—Ohio Valley Flooring
  • Artisek Distributor of the Year Award—Adleta
  • Metroflor Dryback LVT Distributor of the Year Award—Tri-West
  • Engage Distributor of the Year Award—Tri-West
  • Aspecta Distributor of the Year—R eader’s Wholesale Distributors
  • Prevail Distributor of the Year—Tri-West
  • Eastern Region Sales Champion—Chris Gaddy, William M. Bird & Co.
  • Midwest Region Sales Champion—Brian Boll, Herregan Distributors
  • Southwest Region Sales Champion—Angela Brooks, Adleta
  • Western Region Sales Champion—Mike Gallagher,The Cronin Company
  • Distributor National Sales Champion—John Mayer, Tri-West
  • Distributor Visionary Award—Harvey Johnson, Mastercraft Flooring Distributors
  • President’s Award—Readers Wholesale Distributors
  • Paramount Award—Tri-West
