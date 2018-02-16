Back To Homepage

Mohawk Industries makes rank on Training’s elite list

February 16, 2018
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries once again took top honors on the 18th annual Training magazine “Top 125” list, placing 47th alongside some of the United States’ most highly regarded businesses. Other organizations on the list include Edward Jones, CVS Health, Walmart, U.S. Postal Service, La Quinta Holdings and Best Buy.

This marks the 12th consecutive year Mohawk has earned a spot in the “Top 125” rankings compiled by the leading publication for learning and development professionals. The 2018 rankings were unveiled at a black-tie gala on Feb. 12 as part of the annual Training Convention & Expo, held this year in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“Being recognized on Training’s ‘Top 125’ list every year for over a decade is a testament to how Mohawk’s learning culture actively brings value to our customers,” said Becky Redd, director of Mohawk’s Learning Resource Network. “Whether in formal programs or through informal training, coaching and mentoring, we are investing in our people to ensure that they have the skills to succeed in their current and future roles while delivering industry-leading design, service, quality and innovation.”

Training magazine’s annual list evaluates excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs across all aspects of business: manufacturing, logistics, sales, administrative functions, safety and compliance. The magazine employs a panel of judges to evaluate the results of these initiatives both qualitatively and quantitatively, seeking the impact of the programs to the business.

While Mohawk facilitates many robust training initiatives across the enterprise, one point of pride is the company’s nationally-recognized, registered mechatronics apprenticeship program. The program combines work experience and classroom education as part of ongoing mechatronics training that includes mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, control and computer engineering skills. At the end of the program, which can be completed in four years or less depending on initial skill levels, participants receive their apprenticeship certification and have the option to complete additional coursework to receive an associate degree in mechatronics. Mohawk covers the cost of tuition and books, as well as compensating apprentices for classroom hours and on the job training.

“At Mohawk, we recognize the need to attract and develop talented individuals who can meet the increasingly technical demands of our highly competitive industry,” said Linda McEntire, director of technical training. “The company invests in state-of-the-art technology and needs people whose talent and skills can optimize that technology to benefit our customers and maintain our position as the innovation leader in the marketplace.”

Since its 2014 launch, the Mohawk Apprenticeship Program has attracted more than 60 apprentices at 14 manufacturing locations across the country and has maintained a 94% retention rate with 100% of apprentices becoming full-time, skilled Mohawk employees.

“Our Mohawk Apprenticeship Program and other company initiatives are contributing to a trained workforce, an increase in local workforce development, and strong partnerships with local technical colleges and career academies,” McEntire said. “Mohawk is not only advancing the future of our company, but we are also advancing the lives of people in our communities.”

The current “Top 125” was highly competitive, according to Training magazine. The rankings are determined by assessing a range of factors, including the scope of development programs and how well those initiatives assist the organization in achieving its business goals and objectives.

