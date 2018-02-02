Mohawk invites retailers to ‘Activate the Future’

Calhoun—At Surfaces 2018, Mohawk invited retailers to grow their business in new ways and like never before as they “Activate the Future” with the strongest brands, most innovative products and industry-changing digital tools.

“Activate the future is all about giving our loyal retailers an edge in their local marketplaces,” said Karen Mendelsohn, senior vice president of marketing for Mohawk. “The next generation of consumers will firmly influence how products are found and purchased. We offer products that provide value and are both beautiful and high quality.”

Mohawk’s Surfaces booth was the hub where visitors could view a mix of new hard and soft surfaces from all brands, including Mohawk, IVC, Quick-Step, Karastan and Daltile. However, new products were just part of this year’s Mohawk story.

“Great products don’t matter if consumers can’t find a quality retailer,” explained Mendelsohn. “Mohawk makes sure they do. We know that success requires the integration of both online and in-store experiences. That is why Mohawk’s groundbreaking digital programs and merchandising systems create exciting journeys for consumers and drive traffic to stores.”

By taking advantage of the power of Mohawk Omnify, retailers can boost their store’s digital presence. Omnify aims to help retailers take their digital marketing presence to new heights with website optimization, lead nurturing, reputation management, social media and retailer locator applications that are critical to driving traffic to their stores.

“The future of flooring is here,” said Mendelsohn. “That’s why we are empowering retailers to Activate the Future with us at Surfaces.”