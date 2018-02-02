Back To Homepage

Mohawk invites retailers to ‘Activate the Future’

February 02, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Calhoun—At Surfaces 2018, Mohawk invited retailers to grow their business in new ways and like never before as they “Activate the Future” with the strongest brands, most innovative products and industry-changing digital tools.

“Activate the future is all about giving our loyal retailers an edge in their local marketplaces,” said Karen Mendelsohn, senior vice president of marketing for Mohawk. “The next generation of consumers will firmly influence how products are found and purchased. We offer products that provide value and are both beautiful and high quality.”

Mohawk’s Surfaces booth was the hub where visitors could view a mix of new hard and soft surfaces from all brands, including Mohawk, IVC, Quick-Step, Karastan and Daltile. However, new products were just part of this year’s Mohawk story.

“Great products don’t matter if consumers can’t find a quality retailer,” explained Mendelsohn. “Mohawk makes sure they do. We know that success requires the integration of both online and in-store experiences. That is why Mohawk’s groundbreaking digital programs and merchandising systems create exciting journeys for consumers and drive traffic to stores.”

By taking advantage of the power of Mohawk Omnify, retailers can boost their store’s digital presence. Omnify aims to help retailers take their digital marketing presence to new heights with website optimization, lead nurturing, reputation management, social media and retailer locator applications that are critical to driving traffic to their stores.

“The future of flooring is here,” said Mendelsohn. “That’s why we are empowering retailers to Activate the Future with us at Surfaces.”

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett employees volunteer at New Orleans nonprofits

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North America sales team volunteered at five New Orleans-area nonprofits on Feb. 1. This volunteer effort is made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key part of the company’s

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home awarded Prestigious Best of Houzz 2018

Manchester, N.H.–For the third year in a row, Carpet One Floor & Home’s virtual Houzz profile has won “Best of Design” on Houzz, the world’s leading online community for home

Read More

Mark Holman receives Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship

Aliquippa, Pa.—FCICA along with Ardex Americas and nora systems announced Mark Holman the 2017 fourth quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship. Holman, who

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.