NAFCD announces 2018 officers, board members

February 12, 2018
Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has announced the organization’s board of directors for 2018. The NAFCD board is comprises industry executives from both distributor and supplier member firms that handle all types of floor covering materials, related products and accessories.

The 2018 NAFCD board of directors includes: David Powell (president), Erickson’s Flooring & Supply, Ferndale, Mich.; Steve McKenna (president-elect), McKenna Distribution, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada; Geoff Work (treasurer), The R.A. Siegel Co., Mableton, Ga.; and Heidi Cronin (immediate past president), The Cronin Co., Portland, Ore.

Distributor directors include: Sven Johnson, Taiga Building Products, Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Dunn Rasbury, A&M Supply, Maretta, Ga.; Shane Richmond, Fishman Flooring Solutions, Baltimore, Md.; David Schmelzer, Lanham Hardwood, Louisville, Ky.; and AJ Warne, Abraham Linc, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Supplier directors include: Joe Cavanaugh, Tarkett, Salon, Ohio; Mike Croes, Sika USA, Lyndhurst, N.J.; Mark Johnson, Traxx Corp., Pomona, Calif.; Russ Rogg, Metro Floors, Norwalk, Conn.; Rich Willett, United States Gypsum Co., Chicago; and Zack Zehner, Mannington, Salem, N.J.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with such a strong volunteer leadership team,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. “I am confident that this year’s board of directors will positively impact NAFCD’s mission and help to continue the positive momentum NAFCD is experiencing in membership growth, convention participation and value creation for our members.”

2018 officers and board membersNAFCD
