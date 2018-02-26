Back To Homepage

Novalis awarded SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certification

February 26, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring received notification from SCS Global Services that its products have qualified for Indoor Advantage Gold Indoor Air Quality, certified to SCS-EC10.3-2014 v4.0. This means Novalis flooring conforms to standards for private office, school classroom and single-family residence parameters.

“We are proud to add the SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certification to our growing list of environmental standards,” said John Wu, president and CEO, Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Just as our trade partners do, we see these certifications as further evidence of product quality and our concern for customer well being and satisfaction.”

According to the SCS website, “The Indoor Advantage and Indoor Advantage Gold standard aligns with both ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 and X7.1, and CA 01350. It is recognized by the EPA and GSA, and qualifies for many building rating systems, including LEED v4, BREEAM, WELL Building and Living Building Challenge.”

Tags
Certified Indoor Air QualityIndoor Advantage GoldNovalisNovalis Innovative FlooringSCS Global Services
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Nydree Flooring hires new marketing director

Forest, Va.—Nydree Flooring, a leader in design-forward sustainable flooring, has hired Cathy Mansour as the company’s new director of marketing. Mansour brings more than 30 years of experience in advertising,

Read More

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor increases exhibition space

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, here. The show welcomes an all-star cast of new and returning

Read More

Swiss Krono USA laminate earns GreenGuard Gold certification

Barnwell, S.C.—Swiss Krono USA’s laminate wood flooring has received UL GreenGuard certification. Recognized and referenced by over 400 codes, rating systems and procurement policies worldwide, UL’s GreenGuard Gold certification program

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.