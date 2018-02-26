Novalis awarded SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certification

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring received notification from SCS Global Services that its products have qualified for Indoor Advantage Gold Indoor Air Quality, certified to SCS-EC10.3-2014 v4.0. This means Novalis flooring conforms to standards for private office, school classroom and single-family residence parameters.

“We are proud to add the SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certification to our growing list of environmental standards,” said John Wu, president and CEO, Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Just as our trade partners do, we see these certifications as further evidence of product quality and our concern for customer well being and satisfaction.”

According to the SCS website, “The Indoor Advantage and Indoor Advantage Gold standard aligns with both ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 and X7.1, and CA 01350. It is recognized by the EPA and GSA, and qualifies for many building rating systems, including LEED v4, BREEAM, WELL Building and Living Building Challenge.”