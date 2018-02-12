Novalis presents 2017 NovaFloor Distributor of the Year

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring recognized Self’s, a division of E.J. Welch Company, as its 2017 Distributor of the Year at Surfaces.

Self’s was established in 1938 with a mission “to be the nation’s best floor covering distributor.” Self’s carries the complete NovaFloor LVT line throughout its Midwest service territory.

“We are fortunate to have a professional and dedicated distributor such as Self’s to represent our NovaFloor line,” said Mark Hansen, VP North America for Novalis. “We owe much of our success to distributors like Self’s all across America.”