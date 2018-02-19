Back To Homepage

Novalis’ rigid products receive FloorScore certification

February 19, 2018
Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring’s high performance core (HPC) and high density core (HDC) products have successfully passed SCS Global Services testing and fully qualify for FloorScore certification. These products include NovaFloor Serenbe HDC, Lyndon HDC, NovaCore HPC and AVA SMPL HPC.

FloorScore certifies that the flooring tested meets indoor air quality standards pertaining to the measurement of volatile organic compounds emitted into the air.

“We are pleased that all of Novalis flooring is FloorScore certified by this trusted industry standard of indoor air quality,” said John Wu, president and CEO, Novalis Innovative Flooring.

