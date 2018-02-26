Back To Homepage

Nydree Flooring hires new marketing director

February 26, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Forest, Va.—Nydree Flooring, a leader in design-forward sustainable flooring, has hired Cathy Mansour as the company’s new director of marketing. Mansour brings more than 30 years of experience in advertising, public relations, sales and campaign management to the team.

Mansour’s new role will allow Jason Brubaker, vice president of sales and marketing, to provide more leadership for the sales team and elevate support for clients and designers. “With her extensive experience in marketing communications in the flooring industry, we are excited to see how Cathy will elevate the brand through her creativity, strategic thinking and excellent leadership we’ve already seen,” Brubaker said. “We can already tell Cathy is going to infuse our team with even more energy and contribute to even greater growth.”

For more information, visit nydreeflooring.com/.

Tags
Cathy Mansourmarketing directorNydree Flooring
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Metroflor adjusts sales department

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has made significant changes to its sales organization, including promotions, role changes and territory adjustments. Paul Eanes will assume the role of vice president of new business development;

Read More

Nydree Flooring hires new marketing director

Forest, Va.—Nydree Flooring, a leader in design-forward sustainable flooring, has hired Cathy Mansour as the company’s new director of marketing. Mansour brings more than 30 years of experience in advertising,

Read More

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor increases exhibition space

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, here. The show welcomes an all-star cast of new and returning

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.