Nydree Flooring hires new marketing director

Forest, Va.—Nydree Flooring, a leader in design-forward sustainable flooring, has hired Cathy Mansour as the company’s new director of marketing. Mansour brings more than 30 years of experience in advertising, public relations, sales and campaign management to the team.

Mansour’s new role will allow Jason Brubaker, vice president of sales and marketing, to provide more leadership for the sales team and elevate support for clients and designers. “With her extensive experience in marketing communications in the flooring industry, we are excited to see how Cathy will elevate the brand through her creativity, strategic thinking and excellent leadership we’ve already seen,” Brubaker said. “We can already tell Cathy is going to infuse our team with even more energy and contribute to even greater growth.”

For more information, visit nydreeflooring.com/.