Patcraft introduces new homogenous sheet collection

Cartersville, Ga.—With a soothing textural visual, Patcraft’s Holistic is designed to transform the performance of healthcare environments. This stain-resistant, 6½-foot-wide homogeneous sheet features 24 color offerings in a palette developed specifically for use in healthcare design.

“For Holistic, our design team selected a broad range of updated colors for healthcare and acute care environments,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president, creative and design, Patcraft. “We were inspired by how the intentional use of color can enhance performance, and this fresh and modern palette gives designers the opportunity to support and optimize the healthcare experience.”

Holistic provides superior durability when installed in extreme environments. Its chip wear layer and ExoGuard finish protect against stains and premature wear. Polish-optional, Holistic offers hassle-free maintenance and excellent stain resistance against a wide variety of chemicals and staining agents used in hospitals, labs and other clinical areas. The product features a 10-year underbed warranty when installed with advanced adhesive Shaw 4100 or S150 spray adhesive.