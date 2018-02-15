Preverco launches new website, PreViewR

Québec, Canada—Preverco has launched a new website, along with its latest PreViewR tool, which allows customers to preview what their homes would look like with any one of Preverco’s hardwood floors.

“The goal of this new website is to facilitate and enhance the buying experience for customers who are looking for high-quality hardwood flooring—but want clear information in order to make the best choice,” explained Jean-François Dufresne, Preverco’s CEO. “Preverco acknowledges that buying a hardwood floor can be complicated and difficult. But our goal has always been to make buying a hardwood floor easy, accessible and even fun. We want to educate customers about the merits of different appearances, platforms, colors and species without overwhelming them with ‘only’ the technical attributes.”

Preverco’s new website also features its easy-to-use PreViewR that customers can use on their desktop computers, smartphones and tablets to upload pictures of their rooms and decide which Preverco floor they like best. “This innovative tool helps reassure customers that they are making the right decision based on their unique styles and preferences,” Dufresne said. “A hardwood floor is a great investment—but one you want to make sure you’ll appreciate for years to come.”

The website also represents Preverco’s mission to promote real wood floors and distinguish its hardwood floors from wood-look vinyl, tile and laminate flooring that are flooding the market—all of which do not add tremendous value to consumers’ homes and create confusion amongst buyers. “Undoubtedly, hardwood flooring features unmatched quality, durability and character,” Dufresne added. “Over time, our website will show visitors, time and again, the compelling reasons why they should opt for our hardwood floors over copycats. We want to cater to discerning customers who want to increase the worth of their homes, not just buy a floor for the sake of buying a floor.”