Quality Craft expands strategic leadership team

Vancouver, Canada—Quality Craft has appointed Dave Bickel as its senior vice president of sales and marketing. The company’s commitment to strategically enhance and grow its leadership team with the addition of Bickel comes on the heels of welcoming Dennis Hale as its new president in May 2017.

“Our company continues to position itself for growth with the addition of Dave to our team,” said John Brice, CEO. “I’m confident in the combined vision Dennis and Dave possess that builds on our rich heritage in tool storage and flooring.”

In addition to his more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience including the home and building products industry, Bickel has a deeply defined history within the e-commerce space, developing the ecommerce business within his last three companies to record-breaking performances.

Bickel has lead international sales and sales support teams with Evergreen, IDC Westinghouse, Newell Rubbermaid and P&G. A graduate of the US Coast Guard Academy with a degree in Management/General Engineering, Bickel also earned an MBA from George Washington University.