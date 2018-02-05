Quemere Designs implements KCS’ K8

Cary, N.C.—Quemere Designs, a manufacturer creating premium handmade tiles for the luxury markets around the globe, has successfully implemented K8, according to Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS). Quemere deployed K8 to facilitate all sales, operations, production and accounting processes across its operation.

“The successful implementation of K8 at Quemere is a stellar example of how we partner with our customers to move their businesses forward,” said Alan Cross, executive vice president North America, KCS. “K8 has a proven track record for providing real-time information across all areas of the business giving our customers more control and less stress on a daily basis.”

K8 is a fully integrated core software system including financials, BI, WMS and CRM. The KCS solution is complete with sales order processing, purchase order control, stock management, integrated financials, business intelligence, CRM, e-commerce solutions, warehouse management, tool and equipment rental and much more.

“We chose K8 for a couple of reasons,” said Rich Yuris, CFO of Ferazzoli Imports of New England. “First, we have a long history with KCS. Their understanding of our business needs was invaluable when looking at alternatives for our newest company, Quemere Designs. We wanted something that would not only work well for this company, but would ultimately become the primary ERP solution for all of our companies.”