Quick-Step honors Torlys with ‘Step Forward’ Partner Award

Calhoun, Ga.—Quick·Step recently named Torlys as winner of its “Step Forward” Partner Award at The International Surface Event. Torlys is Quick-Step’s exclusive distributor in Canada.

“Our distribution partners are critical to the success of our business,” said Gary Lanser, president, Mohawk hardwood and laminate. “Torlys exemplifies what true partnership means, and we are excited to name them as our first Step Forward Partner. Their expertise and commitment to the industry is instrumental in adding extended value to the products we offer our customers. They are also open to innovation and fully support the initiatives and new products Quick-Step launches each year.”

With over 30 years in the flooring industry, Torlys celebrates 20 years of partnership with Quick-Step and is a strong advocate of the brand’s residential laminate and commercial carpet.

“Torlys is truly honored to receive this recognition from Quick-Step,” said Peter Barretto, chief executive officer and president of Torlys. “Through our collaboration, TORYLS and Quick-Step can provide our retailers and consumers with superior products that are both stylish and built-to-last, effective merchandising tools, low claim rates, consistent product availability and excellent customer service. We look forward to working with Quick-Step as we continue to offer a top-notch experience to our customers.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Torlys is a global flooring company specializing in beautiful, responsible flooring. Torlys smart floors use the patented Uniclic joint to create an extensive selection of re-usable flooring in leather, hardwood, laminate, cork, EverWood, EverTile and CorkWood. For more information, visit torlys.com.

Quick-Step products are exclusively sold through a network of the flooring industry’s strongest distributors. To learn more, visit us.quick-step.com.