Shannon Specialty Floors receives JUST label

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has received the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) JUST label for socially just and equitable organizations. JUST provides an innovative platform for organizations to be transparent about operations, including employee benefits, financial and community investments. The program highlights companies that have transparency in social justice and equity policies. To receive a JUST label, Shannon Specialty Floors reported on a wide range of metrics about the company’s operations, culture, and community engagement.

“We are honored to be the first recipient of the prestigious ILFI JUST label to the flooring industry,” said Jeff Collum, president of Shannon Specialty Floors. “The transparency of the JUST program shows that we live by our commitments in every aspect of our business, and we believe our JUST label will ignite a positive and forward-thinking movement in our marketplace.”