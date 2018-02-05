Back To Homepage

Shaw acquires Scotland-based carpet tile manufacturer

February 05, 2018
Dalton—Shaw Industries has acquired Scotland-based carpet tile manufacturer Sanquhar Tile Services (STS). This acquisition expands Shaw’s carpet tile footprint to meet the needs of its global customers—complementing the company’s carpet tile manufacturing facilities in Cartersville and Adairsville, Ga., and in Nantong, China.

STS will continue to serve its customers as part of Shaw’s commercial flooring division. STS’ established and experiences leadership team and associates will continue to operate the business—with manufacturing capabilities from tufting through cutting—as part of Shaw.

Shaw, founded 50 years ago, and STS, which has been manufacturing carpet tile for 45 years, share cultures of innovation, service and long-tenured, experienced associates.

“This acquisition positions Shaw as a global carpet tile provider,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO of Shaw. “STS will be an important part of our commercial business, and we will make substantial capital investments to enhance and modernize their operations. We’re proud to count STS associates among the 22,000 individuals at Shaw who are working to create a better future for our customers, our communities, our company and each other.”

