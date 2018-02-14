Back To Homepage

Shaw ranks among top 125 companies for training, development

February 14, 2018
Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries has been recognized as one of Training magazine’s “2018 Training Top 125.” This recognition is a result of the company’s training and workforce development programs and marks Shaw’s 14th consecutive year on the list.

“Education and training are instrumental to how Shaw helps create a better future for associates, customers, communities and the company,” said Danny Crutchfield, Shaw’s director of corporate training and organizational development, who also leads the Shaw Flooring Network. “It’s a critical component in helping associates and customers reach their full potential and succeed amidst an ever-changing industry.”

Each year, millions of people step onto new Shaw products. The company makes the foundations where families grow, patients heal, students learn, thinkers create and champions are made.

Recognizing the central role the company plays in homes and businesses around the world, Shaw provides more than 1 million hours of training and education annually to its associates—who range from machinists and marketers, scientists and salespeople to designers, nurses and network administrators—to promote innovation, fresh thinking and dedication to quality.

Shaw’s education and training efforts extend beyond its approximately 22,000 associates to customers, the community and the future workforce through expansive science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs.

Additionally, Shaw recognizes its retailers’ success is inextricably linked to training and support. The company has designed comprehensive and customized educational programs to help retailers meet their business objectives. More than 15,000 customers engage with the Shaw Learning Academy each year through regional training, online sessions, markets, the Shaw Flooring Network Convention and other offerings in addition to extensive continuing education opportunities offered to commercial customers worldwide.

Training Top 125 ranks companies’ excellence and commitment to employer-sponsored training and development programs. The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs and how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

