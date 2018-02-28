Swiss Krono, Kronospan sign long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation

Viken, Sweden—Swiss Krono and Kronospan groups have recently signed long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation, committing to promote Välinge’s 5G technology worldwide. Swiss Krono and Kronospan have both been Välinge licensees since 2005.

“Both Swiss Krono and Kronospan have been early adopters of the 5G technology to offer their customers fast, easy and robust installation and a significant part of their product portfolio is already today offered with 5G Fold Down technology,” said Niclas Håkansson, CEO, Välinge. “We are now pleased to have signed long-term agreements with Swiss Krono and Kronospan groups respectively and see them as valuable partners with the ability to continue to drive forward the most user-friendly locking system on even more markets.”

Välinge’s 5G technology is used today by more than 100 flooring producers around the world. The 5G technology aims to make flooring installations easier and more than 1.5 billion square feet of flooring has already been installed worldwide with 5G/Fold Down locking systems.

“We consider Välinge’s 5G technology as one of the most sought-after locking systems in the market and therefore plan to increase our volumes,” said Max von Tippelskirch, CSCO of the Swiss Krono Group. “We have learned that 5G is highly demanded by professionals as well as DIY-customers on several markets. With this strategic long-term cooperation with Välinge, we will continue to offer high-quality products to our customers, both from a technical and design perspective.”

Wolf Harig, who acted as senior advisor to Kronospan during the negotiations, explained, “This agreement means Kronospan has secured the future license needed to continue with the 5G technology.”