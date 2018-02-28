Back To Homepage

Swiss Krono, Kronospan sign long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation

February 28, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Viken, Sweden—Swiss Krono and Kronospan groups have recently signed long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation, committing to promote Välinge’s 5G technology worldwide. Swiss Krono and Kronospan have both been Välinge licensees since 2005.

“Both Swiss Krono and Kronospan have been early adopters of the 5G technology to offer their customers fast, easy and robust installation and a significant part of their product portfolio is already today offered with 5G Fold Down technology,” said Niclas Håkansson, CEO, Välinge. “We are now pleased to have signed long-term agreements with Swiss Krono and Kronospan groups respectively and see them as valuable partners with the ability to continue to drive forward the most user-friendly locking system on even more markets.”

Välinge’s 5G technology is used today by more than 100 flooring producers around the world. The 5G technology aims to make flooring installations easier and more than 1.5 billion square feet of flooring has already been installed worldwide with 5G/Fold Down locking systems.

“We consider Välinge’s 5G technology as one of the most sought-after locking systems in the market and therefore plan to increase our volumes,” said Max von Tippelskirch, CSCO of the Swiss Krono Group. “We have learned that 5G is highly demanded by professionals as well as DIY-customers on several markets. With this strategic long-term cooperation with Välinge, we will continue to offer high-quality products to our customers, both from a technical and design perspective.”

Wolf Harig, who acted as senior advisor to Kronospan during the negotiations, explained, “This agreement means Kronospan has secured the future license needed to continue with the 5G technology.”

Tags
5G technologyflooringFloorsKronospanSwiss KronotechnologyValinge
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Stairrods introduces bendable LVT stair nosing

Blackhill, England—Stairrods has been manufacturing carpet accessories for over 30 years. During this time the company has constantly innovated in all areas—designing, developing and introducing new products, fittings and finishes.

Read More

Swiss Krono, Kronospan sign long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation

Viken, Sweden—Swiss Krono and Kronospan groups have recently signed long-term agreements with Välinge Innovation, committing to promote Välinge’s 5G technology worldwide. Swiss Krono and Kronospan have both been Välinge licensees since

Read More

Metroflor adjusts sales department

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has made significant changes to its sales organization, including promotions, role changes and territory adjustments. Paul Eanes will assume the role of vice president of new business development;

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.