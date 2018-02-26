Swiss Krono USA laminate earns GreenGuard Gold certification

Barnwell, S.C.—Swiss Krono USA’s laminate wood flooring has received UL GreenGuard certification. Recognized and referenced by over 400 codes, rating systems and procurement policies worldwide, UL’s GreenGuard Gold certification program requires products to meet some of the world’s most rigorous standards for low emissions of VOCs into indoor environments.

“Swiss Krono USA has always been focused on offering safe, sustainable flooring,” said Erik Christensen, CEO and president, Swiss Krono USA. “But with asthma reaching epidemic proportions, we saw a need to ensure that consumers know our flooring continues to be safe for homes, especially for kids and pets. The GreenGuard Gold certification provides consumers with third party verification that our laminate floors are a healthier option than other floors in the market.”

Using dynamic environmental chamber testing, Swiss Krono USA laminate wood floors were tested for total VOCs, formaldehyde and over 300 VOCs with health-based limits. The GreenGuard Gold label validates that these floors are low-emitting and support healthy indoor environments.

UL’s GreenGuard Gold certification is just one of Swiss Krono USA’s sustainability initiatives. Their floors are also FloorScore Certified and CARB Phase 2 Compliant.

For more information, visit: swisskronousa.com/environmental-responsibility.