Tarkett appoints Bonham as president, CEO of North America

February 05, 2018
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has appointed Andrew Bonham president and chief executive officer of Tarkett North America, effective March 5. Bonham will succeed Glen Morrison, who became CEO of Tarkett Group Sept. 1, 2017. Bonham will also be a member of the Tarkett Executive Committee and be based at Tarkett’s North American headquarters here.

Bonham has extensive experience in the construction, industrial equipment and specialty chemicals industries. He has held several global leadership positions as well as regional leadership in Europe and North America. Since 2014, Bonham was senior vice president, Americas, at ESAB (Colfax Corporation). In this position, he led the integration of acquisitions, drove operational and commercial excellence programs, set up a growth operating structure in South America and was responsible for more than $1 billion of revenues, 1,800 employees and 11 manufacturing facilities across North and South America.

Bonham started his career at General Electric in 1984, he spent more than 10 years at GE Plastics Silicone in marketing and sales. In 1996, he joined Allied Signal, an American aerospace, automotive and engineering company (currently Honeywell). From 2000 to 2014, he led various B2B activities within Invensys, a multinational technology company, and W.R. Grace, a global specialty chemicals provider.

