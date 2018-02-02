Tarkett employees volunteer at New Orleans nonprofits

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North America sales team volunteered at five New Orleans-area nonprofits on Feb. 1. This volunteer effort is made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key part of the company’s social responsibility initiative.

Nearly 350 Tarkett team members volunteered at nonprofits throughout the city, supporting agencies focused on assisting the families and children of New Orleans. The company-sponsored day of volunteering is part of Tarkett’s North America national sales meeting and will result in approximately 1,400 hours volunteered in New Orleans to assist the five following agencies:

St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program’s Domestic Violence Shelter

Arise Academy

Hoffman Early Learning Center Head Start

LowerNine.org

Boys & Girls Club of New Orleans

“Year after year, we rely on volunteers to help us with things that can’t be covered by grants,” said Gail Gowland, executive director, St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program. “That includes teams of volunteers coming in and repairing our shelter. The work Tarkett’s volunteers are doing will help in the daily lives of those living in our emergency shelter.”

In addition to employee time, Tarkett is also donating flooring, paint, landscaping supplies and other building materials to complete projects such as installing flooring, painting murals, creating playground areas, building group dance spaces, creating outdoor picnic and exercise areas, and installing kitchen cabinets and countertops.

“Tarkett Cares is our corporate volunteering program that mobilizes teams worldwide to share their time and talents with local communities to help people live better,” said Jeff Fenwick, president, resilient, Tarkett North America. “New Orleans is serving as the host city for Tarkett’s 2018 North America sales meeting, and this day of giving back is the company’s way of thanking and honoring the city for its hospitality.”

