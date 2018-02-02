Back To Homepage

Tarkett employees volunteer at New Orleans nonprofits

February 02, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North America sales team volunteered at five New Orleans-area nonprofits on Feb. 1. This volunteer effort is made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key part of the company’s social responsibility initiative.

Nearly 350 Tarkett team members volunteered at nonprofits throughout the city, supporting agencies focused on assisting the families and children of New Orleans. The company-sponsored day of volunteering is part of Tarkett’s North America national sales meeting and will result in approximately 1,400 hours volunteered in New Orleans to assist the five following agencies:

  • St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program’s Domestic Violence Shelter
  • Arise Academy
  • Hoffman Early Learning Center Head Start
  • LowerNine.org
  • Boys & Girls Club of New Orleans

“Year after year, we rely on volunteers to help us with things that can’t be covered by grants,” said Gail Gowland, executive director, St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program. “That includes teams of volunteers coming in and repairing our shelter. The work Tarkett’s volunteers are doing will help in the daily lives of those living in our emergency shelter.”

In addition to employee time, Tarkett is also donating flooring, paint, landscaping supplies and other building materials to complete projects such as installing flooring, painting murals, creating playground areas, building group dance spaces, creating outdoor picnic and exercise areas, and installing kitchen cabinets and countertops.

“Tarkett Cares is our corporate volunteering program that mobilizes teams worldwide to share their time and talents with local communities to help people live better,” said Jeff Fenwick, president, resilient, Tarkett North America. “New Orleans is serving as the host city for Tarkett’s 2018 North America sales meeting, and this day of giving back is the company’s way of thanking and honoring the city for its hospitality.”

To learn more, visit tarkettna.com.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett employees volunteer at New Orleans nonprofits

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett’s North America sales team volunteered at five New Orleans-area nonprofits on Feb. 1. This volunteer effort is made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key part of the company’s

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home awarded Prestigious Best of Houzz 2018

Manchester, N.H.–For the third year in a row, Carpet One Floor & Home’s virtual Houzz profile has won “Best of Design” on Houzz, the world’s leading online community for home

Read More

Mark Holman receives Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship

Aliquippa, Pa.—FCICA along with Ardex Americas and nora systems announced Mark Holman the 2017 fourth quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship. Holman, who

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.