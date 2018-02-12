Westboro Flooring & Décor receives Armstrong Flooring Elite status

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring’s newest Elite Retailer is Westboro Flooring & Décor of Ottawa, Canada, a company that has been proudly providing Ottawa with flooring and window coverings in the commercial, new home building, residential and commercial markets since 1962. It is the first Elite location for the Ontario retailer.

Westboro Flooring & Décor is a family owned and operated business which has grown and diversified over the years to become one of the largest flooring companies in the Ottawa region. Every day its team of flooring consultants, interior designers, decorators, installers and service technicians deliver top quality, affordable fashions to thousands of Ottawa homes and offices, while always honoring a strong family tradition of service and quality.

“The Elite program has presented us with an opportunity to grow our relationship with Armstrong Flooring in a way that will benefit not only our company, but also our customers,” said Barb Champagne, vice president of operations, commercial/retail divisions, Westboro Flooring & Décor Inc. “We will be able to offer a wider variety of Armstrong Flooring products and our team will be experts in the product benefits, installation and maintenance. Armstrong flooring has a reputation for excellence in terms of product quality and service. In all our previous relationships with Armstrong, we have received outstanding support and service.”

Westboro Flooring & Décor offers a wide range of services from its design center including all flooring finishes, blinds, drapery and upholstery. The team services all sectors of the market including residential retail clients, contractors and renovators, commercial and institutional clients as well as new home builders. The sales team includes on-staff decorators who are available to help customers with selections from flooring and window coverings to paint and finishes.