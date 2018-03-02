ACR No. 1 starts initial operations

Cartersville, Ga.—Aquafil USA’s initial operations at Aquafil Carpet Recycling (ACR) No. 1 in Phoenix have begun.

ACR No. 1 will deconstruct used nylon 6 carpet back into raw material and provide its Econyl facility in Slovenia with nylon 6 material to be depolymerized. ACR No. 1 is expected to be fully operational by Sept. 1 and will have the capacity to collect and treat 35 million pounds of carpet per year, making a sizeable dent in the waste stream.

The Phoenix facility is part of Aquafil’s strategy to increase its production of Econyl fiber, made from 100% regenerated nylon. ACR No. 2 has been recently incorporated in Sacramento, Calif., with the purpose of setting up a similar operation in Northern California.