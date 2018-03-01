American Biltrite launches new occupancy-ready rubber floor tile

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada—American Biltrite’s ABPure rubber flooring tiles with new Nfuse technology are now ready to use right out of the box. Once the tiles are installed the floor does not require any costly and time-consuming setup before it’s ready for occupancy.

“Our culture and commitment to innovation through sound ongoing R&D efforts once again sets American Biltrite apart from other rubber flooring,” said Jean-Pierre Benoit, general manager and senior vice president. “This patent-pending technology, which required a multimillion dollar investment, sets the bar for rubber flooring performance.”

During the manufacturing process this patent-pending treatment enables the floor to be ready for use immediately following installation. ABPure occupancy ready rubber flooring tiles are extremely durable with proven performance against: soiling, staining and scuffing. The unique treatment significantly reduces installation downtime. The floor is also easier to clean and maintain. What’s more, ABPure occupancy ready rubber flooring tile is Declare red list free.

“This major technological breakthrough will set the standard for rubber flooring for the future,” said John Kronemeyer, vice president of flooring. “No longer does the installer have to treat the floor tile product after installation. This not only reduces the cost but also the time”

As a special introductory offer through 2018 there will be no premium for this product.