Back To Homepage

American Biltrite rolls out Nfuse

March 14, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

New AB Pure technology creates ‘occupancy-ready’ rubber tiles

March 5/12, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 19

By Ken Ryan

 

Las Vegas—Surfaces 2018 showed the continuing proliferation of all things LVT and its subsegments WPC and rigid core—all touting their waterproof benefits. But there was another resilient segment garnering attention at booth #4537, where American Biltrite showcased a new technology known as Nfuse to go with its rubber tile and sheet flooring, AB Pure.

“We love the fact that while the entire flooring industry is chasing LVT, we are focusing on rubber tile and sheet solutions,” said John Kronemeyer, vice president of sales.

According to Kronemeyer, Nfuse was developed specifically for AB Pure, American Biltrite’s top flooring product. During the manufacturing process, this patent-pending treatment enables the floor to be ready for use immediately following installation. What’s more, the “occupancy-ready” rubber flooring tiles are extremely durable and withstand staining, soiling and scuffing, the company said.

In addition, more vibrant colors are achieved during the Nfuse process as the pores from the rubber tile open up and the finish seeps into the pores to create colors that pop. AB Pure rubber tile and sheet with Nfuse carries a 10-year colorfast warranty. “The color palette (36 offerings) draws designers in,” Kronemeyer said.

This all-commercial line does not require initial setup, which is an obvious benefit for flooring contractors who can save on maintenance and costs. “Our customers—contractors and distributors—believe it will take us to another level,” said Mark Tickle, director of marketing. “It is just a major leap forward.”

AB Pure with Nfuse is specified for the healthcare market and education settings including classrooms and corridors. The company is also finding success in areas that heretofore were strictly for VCT applications.

While there are rubber sheet products that are occupancy ready, American Biltrite believes it is the first to develop an occupancy-ready pressed rubber tile.

This technology will be applied to all AB Pure products (sheet and tile). Also, with Nfuse treatment, no special maintenance procedures are required.

AB Pure received the Red List Free designation of the International Living Future Institute. This declaration is for products that do not contain harmful chemicals.

Tags
American BiltriteNfuseresilientrubber
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

DuChâteau names new East Coast regional manager

San Diego—DuChâteau has selected Joseph Patterson as its new East Coast regional manager. In his new role, Patterson will oversee the company’s East Coast sales team, working with 11 territory

Read More

Five design trends inspire Couristan’s 2018 collections

Fort Lee, N.J.—Inspiration comes from every corner of the world, according to Marlys Giordano, creative director at Couristan. For 2018, it’s all about incorporating color, global-inspired prints and recycled materials

Read More

Special guests, delegations to assemble at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, the annual hub for Asia-Pacific and global flooring professionals, is in its final preparations for the 20th anniversary edition. To help celebrate this momentous occasion, select industry

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.