American Biltrite rolls out Nfuse

New AB Pure technology creates ‘occupancy-ready’ rubber tiles

March 5/12, 2018: Volume 33, Issue 19

By Ken Ryan

Las Vegas—Surfaces 2018 showed the continuing proliferation of all things LVT and its subsegments WPC and rigid core—all touting their waterproof benefits. But there was another resilient segment garnering attention at booth #4537, where American Biltrite showcased a new technology known as Nfuse to go with its rubber tile and sheet flooring, AB Pure.

“We love the fact that while the entire flooring industry is chasing LVT, we are focusing on rubber tile and sheet solutions,” said John Kronemeyer, vice president of sales.

According to Kronemeyer, Nfuse was developed specifically for AB Pure, American Biltrite’s top flooring product. During the manufacturing process, this patent-pending treatment enables the floor to be ready for use immediately following installation. What’s more, the “occupancy-ready” rubber flooring tiles are extremely durable and withstand staining, soiling and scuffing, the company said.

In addition, more vibrant colors are achieved during the Nfuse process as the pores from the rubber tile open up and the finish seeps into the pores to create colors that pop. AB Pure rubber tile and sheet with Nfuse carries a 10-year colorfast warranty. “The color palette (36 offerings) draws designers in,” Kronemeyer said.

This all-commercial line does not require initial setup, which is an obvious benefit for flooring contractors who can save on maintenance and costs. “Our customers—contractors and distributors—believe it will take us to another level,” said Mark Tickle, director of marketing. “It is just a major leap forward.”

AB Pure with Nfuse is specified for the healthcare market and education settings including classrooms and corridors. The company is also finding success in areas that heretofore were strictly for VCT applications.

While there are rubber sheet products that are occupancy ready, American Biltrite believes it is the first to develop an occupancy-ready pressed rubber tile.

This technology will be applied to all AB Pure products (sheet and tile). Also, with Nfuse treatment, no special maintenance procedures are required.

AB Pure received the Red List Free designation of the International Living Future Institute. This declaration is for products that do not contain harmful chemicals.