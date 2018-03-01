Armstrong employee recognized with STEP Ahead Award

Lancaster, Pa.—The Manufacturing Institute will award Amy Costello, sustainability manager, Armstrong Flooring, with the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award during a reception in Washington, D.C., April 10.

As a licensed environmental engineer with 25-plus years of experience, Costello is responsible for driving sustainability for Armstrong Flooring in operations and on the product side. Her extensive knowledge of sustainable practices allows her to understand what is needed to fully integrate and drive sustainability throughout the business.

“We congratulate Amy for this great recognition of her important work at Armstrong Flooring,” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO. “Our customers are designing buildings with a steadily increasing focus on innovative and sustainable products. Thanks to the work and ingenuity of Amy and engaged employees around the world, we have relentless focus on ways to reduce energy usage, manage water usage and minimize waste.”

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent. In five years, STEP Ahead Award winners have impacted more than 300,000 individuals—from peers in the industry to school-aged children.

“The women who we are celebrating represent the exciting career opportunities available in manufacturing,” said Natalie Schilling, 2018 chair of STEP Ahead and vice president of human resources at Arconic. “The STEP Ahead Award honors successful women in this industry for their significant achievements and the positive impact they have made on their companies, their communities and the industry as a whole.”