Back To Homepage

Armstrong hardwood sets design stage for retail

March 29, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lancaster, Pa.—Commercial designers, interior architects and visual merchandisers of retail spaces are turning to hardwood to create unique spaces and now Armstrong Flooring is expanding this design potential by bringing the warmth and natural beauty of wood from the floor to the wall at Global Shop, booth #2216.

“Hardwood is the most coveted type of flooring, so it’s no wonder that it’s also successful as an interior wall design in retail, whether in boutiques or restaurants,” said Sara Babinski, Armstrong Flooring, hardwood design manager. “On the wall, the carefully crafted textures and tones of wood bring natural warmth and authenticity into the retail environment.”

Many of Armstrong Flooring’s engineered wood products, such as Woodland Relics, can be used on walls. Woodland Relics captures the essence of reclaimed, weathered wood, as random and varied as nature itself. Every plank is crafted using hand-staining, sanding and woodworking techniques that showcase textures and tones. The collection includes a varied sampling of multiple species, widths, colors and textures, all of which are mixed together in random fashion to create a highly custom look.

On the floor itself, wood has an elegance beloved by customers and retailers alike, as a genuine hardwood can carry the motif and experience of the entire establishment. Designers can choose from durable, on-trend collections such as TimberBrushed, which offers artistic techniques like liming and deep etching; American Scrape hardwood, a rustic, hand-scraped look that features distinctive graining and knots in a vibrant palette of golds, grays, reds and browns for a rich texture; and Performance Plus, which combines the look of hardwood and commercial performance.

HomerWood, a premium hardwood brand from Armstrong Flooring, offers classic to contemporary designs for floors in a range of species, colors, styles, textures and surface treatments. New collections at Global Shop include fresh visuals that combine wire-brushing techniques with distinct color washes and variable width designs. The varied tones and random patterns capture the coveted essence of reclaimed hardwoods.

Tags
ArmstrongflooringFloorsHomerWood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mirage Floors to host spring rebate sale

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Mirage will be hosting its “Play & Win with Mirage” Spring 2018 rebate sale from April 19 through June 9. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place

Read More

Aspecta One Ornamental wins Platinum ADEX Award

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor was awarded the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) Platinum Award for its Aspecta One Ornamental range of LVT flooring. Launched at NeoCon 2017, the collection’s three overprint

Read More

DuChâteau names Scott Campbell chief financial officer

San Diego—DuChâteau has appointed Scott Campbell as the company’s new chief financial officer. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in San Diego and reports to Misael Tagle, CEO; and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.