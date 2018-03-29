Armstrong hardwood sets design stage for retail

Lancaster, Pa.—Commercial designers, interior architects and visual merchandisers of retail spaces are turning to hardwood to create unique spaces and now Armstrong Flooring is expanding this design potential by bringing the warmth and natural beauty of wood from the floor to the wall at Global Shop, booth #2216.

“Hardwood is the most coveted type of flooring, so it’s no wonder that it’s also successful as an interior wall design in retail, whether in boutiques or restaurants,” said Sara Babinski, Armstrong Flooring, hardwood design manager. “On the wall, the carefully crafted textures and tones of wood bring natural warmth and authenticity into the retail environment.”

Many of Armstrong Flooring’s engineered wood products, such as Woodland Relics, can be used on walls. Woodland Relics captures the essence of reclaimed, weathered wood, as random and varied as nature itself. Every plank is crafted using hand-staining, sanding and woodworking techniques that showcase textures and tones. The collection includes a varied sampling of multiple species, widths, colors and textures, all of which are mixed together in random fashion to create a highly custom look.

On the floor itself, wood has an elegance beloved by customers and retailers alike, as a genuine hardwood can carry the motif and experience of the entire establishment. Designers can choose from durable, on-trend collections such as TimberBrushed, which offers artistic techniques like liming and deep etching; American Scrape hardwood, a rustic, hand-scraped look that features distinctive graining and knots in a vibrant palette of golds, grays, reds and browns for a rich texture; and Performance Plus, which combines the look of hardwood and commercial performance.

HomerWood, a premium hardwood brand from Armstrong Flooring, offers classic to contemporary designs for floors in a range of species, colors, styles, textures and surface treatments. New collections at Global Shop include fresh visuals that combine wire-brushing techniques with distinct color washes and variable width designs. The varied tones and random patterns capture the coveted essence of reclaimed hardwoods.