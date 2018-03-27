Armstrong showcases luxury flooring, hardwoods at Global Shop 2018

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will feature its newest collections of trend-forward designs in hard-wearing, low-maintenance floors for retail environments—from clothing stores to groceries—including the latest innovations in multilayer flooring and luxury vinyl tile, as well as natural hardwoods, at the 2018 Global Shop trade show, exhibit booth #2216.

Armstrong Flooring’s newest introduction is Prysm, an innovation in waterproof and dent resistant flooring. The waterproof hybrid flooring is skillfully engineered for the small retail environment with authentic designs and unmatched durability. The innovative hybrid structure starts at the top with a commercial-grade wear surface that resists scratches, gouges and dents. When exposed to water, planks will not swell, buckle or lose integrity. Ideal for boutique retail applications, these floors look newer for longer and deliver chic, realistic hardwood designs seldom seen on such high-performing floors. The visuals can help define a store’s brand image while offering durability to withstand the heavy foot traffic, heavy displays and periodic refreshes that occur in today’s retail spaces. There is little to no downtime in installation, saving time and money.

Natural Creations with Diamond 10 technology is a cutting-edge solution for retail and other commercial environs. The patent-pending technology harnesses one of nature’s strongest substances: cultured diamonds, with all of the properties of real diamonds, one of nature’s hardest substances. The collection is available in an array of patterns to reflect the natural look that is increasingly popular in today’s retail designs along with modular shapes and sizes inspired by the natural beauty of wood, the colors and organic variations of stone and the distinctive woven-like appearance of textiles.

The latest hardwoods from Armstrong Flooring provide a durable, multi-faceted range of products that span a broad range of species, colors, finishes and styles, from the multi-species, multi-width Woodland Relics which looks and feels like true reclaimed boards, to the gentle color washings of the wire-textured woods from the premium HomerWood brand.