Back To Homepage

Aspecta One Ornamental wins Platinum ADEX Award

March 29, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor was awarded the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) Platinum Award for its Aspecta One Ornamental range of LVT flooring. Launched at NeoCon 2017, the collection’s three overprint designs—Damask, Malta and Masquerade—bring interest and impact to commercial flooring. Evoking ancient cultures or architecture styles like Art Nouveau and Rococo, the patterns can be layered randomly on select Aspecta One planks and tiles to create custom looks. The range reflects Metroflor’s immersion in biophilic design in creating its ever-evolving products.

“We are proud to be recognized by ADEX in appreciation of how design meets functionality in our products, and we’re especially grateful that our new Aspecta One Ornamental won the highest accolade from a field of discerning A & D judges,” said Russ Rogg, president and CEO of Metroflor.

ADEX is a product design competition for furnishings and building materials marketed to the design and architecture trade, recognizing products demonstrating superior innovation, function and aesthetics. Nearly 600 companies participated in the 2017-2018 ADEX Awards.

Nearly 3,000 judges serve on the ADEX global advisory board, which consists of internationally renowned architects and interior designers who actively specify the product categories they evaluate. One of the first awards to acknowledge sustainability, ADEX reports that 90% of this year’s award entrants spotlight products or processes that benefit the environment.

Tags
Aspecta OneOrnamentalPlatinum ADEX Award
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mirage Floors to host spring rebate sale

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada—Mirage will be hosting its “Play & Win with Mirage” Spring 2018 rebate sale from April 19 through June 9. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place

Read More

Aspecta One Ornamental wins Platinum ADEX Award

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor was awarded the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) Platinum Award for its Aspecta One Ornamental range of LVT flooring. Launched at NeoCon 2017, the collection’s three overprint

Read More

DuChâteau names Scott Campbell chief financial officer

San Diego—DuChâteau has appointed Scott Campbell as the company’s new chief financial officer. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in San Diego and reports to Misael Tagle, CEO; and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.