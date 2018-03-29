Aspecta One Ornamental wins Platinum ADEX Award

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor was awarded the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX) Platinum Award for its Aspecta One Ornamental range of LVT flooring. Launched at NeoCon 2017, the collection’s three overprint designs—Damask, Malta and Masquerade—bring interest and impact to commercial flooring. Evoking ancient cultures or architecture styles like Art Nouveau and Rococo, the patterns can be layered randomly on select Aspecta One planks and tiles to create custom looks. The range reflects Metroflor’s immersion in biophilic design in creating its ever-evolving products.

“We are proud to be recognized by ADEX in appreciation of how design meets functionality in our products, and we’re especially grateful that our new Aspecta One Ornamental won the highest accolade from a field of discerning A & D judges,” said Russ Rogg, president and CEO of Metroflor.

ADEX is a product design competition for furnishings and building materials marketed to the design and architecture trade, recognizing products demonstrating superior innovation, function and aesthetics. Nearly 600 companies participated in the 2017-2018 ADEX Awards.

Nearly 3,000 judges serve on the ADEX global advisory board, which consists of internationally renowned architects and interior designers who actively specify the product categories they evaluate. One of the first awards to acknowledge sustainability, ADEX reports that 90% of this year’s award entrants spotlight products or processes that benefit the environment.