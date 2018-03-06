Back To Homepage

Cali Bamboo debuts herringbone style, new colors

March 06, 2018
San Diego, Calif.—Cali Bamboo has launched seven new bamboo floors, including two made for herringbone style installations. All new floors feature a solid Fossilized bamboo construction—Cali’s proprietary manufacturing technique yielding floors with Janka hardness scores of over 5,000.

The two new Herringbone styles—Riverwood and Outer Banks—both bear a smooth wood grain, with Riverwood wrapped in a subtle storm cloud gray and Outer Banks glowing from a calming palm brown. Outer Banks also comes in a traditional 6-foot-length plank with tongue-and-groove milling. The four additional new colors—Bourbon Barrel, Savanna, Bordeaux and Treehouse—come in traditional planks. All are tongue-and-groove with the exception of Bordeaux, which has a click-lock construction.

“We put a massive effort into spotting and acting on trends before they hit the broader North American market and have been tracking parquet-type patterns like herringbone in Europe,” said Doug Jackson, president, Cali Bamboo. “The time was right to grow among high-style clientele while giving our customers this popular flooring option along with all the strength our Fossilized bamboo is known for.”

As with all Cali Bamboo Fossilized flooring, the seven new styles feature a 10-coat scratch resistant finish, ideal for spaces with heavy traffic or large pets. Planks are safe for the home and have ultra-low VOC with no added urea formaldehyde. The flooring is also backed by an industry-leading 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

