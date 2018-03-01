Back To Homepage

CarpetsPlus adds Phenix as approved vendor

March 01, 2018
Dalton, Ga.—Phenix Flooring, a Pharr family company, has joined CarpetsPlus Color Tile as an approved vendor. The manufacturer’s products, including carpet and hard surface offerings, will now be available through the CarpetsPlus network of retailers in the United States and Canada.

“We’re looking forward to working with CarpetsPlus and getting Phenix products into their showrooms and the homes of their customers,” said Chris Johnson, senior vice president of sales for Phenix Flooring. “Their family-first philosophy resonates with our values as a company and we’re confident the level of quality and service that is synonymous with Phenix will carry on through CarpetsPlus retailers across the country.”

Consumers can expect to see Phenix Flooring products in participating retail stores this spring.

