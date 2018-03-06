CarpetsPlus recognizes Karndean with Outstanding Performance award

Export, Pa.– Karndean Designflooring was honored with an Outstanding Performance award by the CarpetsPlus membership, Feb. 27 at the group’s annual convention in Phoenix, Ariz.

The award recognizes the supplier who has had the best overall performance in the past year. Award recipients were voted on by the CarpetsPlus Color Tile membership, comprised of approximately 400 retailers. More than 50 suppliers were eligible to receive this distinction.

“It is a profound honor for Karndean Designflooring to be recognized by the CarpetsPlus Color Tile membership for the second consecutive year—last year as Supplier of the Year and this year for Outstanding Performance,” said Larry Browder, chief sales and marketing officer. “Our original visuals, reliable product performance and strong sales support enable us to offer our CarpetsPlus partners a product that increases their margin with less callbacks.”

Karndean Designflooring joined the CarpetsPlus Color Tile group in 2012.