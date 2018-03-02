Back To Homepage

CFI opens registration for 25th annual convention

March 02, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Forney, Texas—This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual CFI Convention. The event, regarded as one of the top “must-see” and “go-to” events in the industry, will run Aug. 15-17 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Since its inception in 1993, the CFI Convention has been recognized as one of the industry’s most heavily trafficked shows. This year’s anniversary event is expected to attract professionals from across the globe in every sector of the flooring industry including installers, retailers, manufacturers and consumers.

What’s more, CFI has secured some of the most innovative break-out sessions with flooring experts from across the country who will discuss everything from the business surrounding installation to how to successfully work with and retain installers.

Thousands of companies over the past 25 years have recognized the CFI Convention as the perfect platform to launch new products, services and make new business connections. If interested in hosting a seminar or being a part of the Associate Showcase contact CFI at 816.231.4646.

If you are a member of CFI but not yet a member of the WFCA, take advantage of the opportunity to only pay $295 to register for CFI Convention. Contact CFI at 816.231.4646 for more information on this offer.

CFI has secured a room block with discounted rates that are locked in for a limited time at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. For more information, visit cficonvention.org.

Tags
25 yearsannual conventionCFI
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

CFI opens registration for 25th annual convention

Forney, Texas—This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual CFI Convention. The event, regarded as one of the top “must-see” and “go-to” events in the industry, will run Aug.

Read More

MAPEI announces winners of 80th anniversary contest

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—As 2018 began, MAPEI Corporation closed out its 80th anniversary celebrations by announcing the winners of its 80th Anniversary Giveaway contest. Themed “Celebrate our past—enjoy our presents,” the

Read More

ACR No. 1 starts initial operations

Cartersville, Ga.—Aquafil USA’s initial operations at Aquafil Carpet Recycling (ACR) No. 1 in Phoenix have begun. ACR No. 1 will deconstruct used nylon 6 carpet back into raw material and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.