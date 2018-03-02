CFI opens registration for 25th annual convention

Forney, Texas—This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual CFI Convention. The event, regarded as one of the top “must-see” and “go-to” events in the industry, will run Aug. 15-17 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Since its inception in 1993, the CFI Convention has been recognized as one of the industry’s most heavily trafficked shows. This year’s anniversary event is expected to attract professionals from across the globe in every sector of the flooring industry including installers, retailers, manufacturers and consumers.

What’s more, CFI has secured some of the most innovative break-out sessions with flooring experts from across the country who will discuss everything from the business surrounding installation to how to successfully work with and retain installers.

Thousands of companies over the past 25 years have recognized the CFI Convention as the perfect platform to launch new products, services and make new business connections. If interested in hosting a seminar or being a part of the Associate Showcase contact CFI at 816.231.4646.

If you are a member of CFI but not yet a member of the WFCA, take advantage of the opportunity to only pay $295 to register for CFI Convention. Contact CFI at 816.231.4646 for more information on this offer.

CFI has secured a room block with discounted rates that are locked in for a limited time at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. For more information, visit cficonvention.org.