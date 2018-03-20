Dal-Tile employees send Easter baskets to critically ill children

Dallas—As part of Dal-Tile’s “Legacy of Giving” program, its employees recently conducted an internal fundraiser to send Easter baskets to critically ill children for the 27th year in a row. The donations are annually given to the local charity “The Real Easter Bunny” that creates baskets filled with items for the “special needs” patients at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Special needs patients are those children who have been hospitalized for longer than 60 days for reasons such as cancer or bone marrow transplants, heart transplants, severe brain trauma or loss of limbs.

“Our hope is to bring some Easter cheer to these children,” said Tena Boyd, HR support services manager, Dal-Tile. “Each basket is filled with items that will provide activities for the children to enjoy while ill or recovering from surgeries. This particular charity has touched the heart of many of our employees and every year the employees rally around this cause with their donations.”