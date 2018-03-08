Dscvr18 Student Design Competition still accepting submissions

Calhoun, Ga.—Less than three weeks are left for applicants to enter and submit for the Durkan dscvr18 Student Design Competition. The annual hospitality flooring design contest, held in partnership with NEWH, will continue to accept original artwork submissions through March 23.

Dscvr18 is open to students who are members of NEWH—with student membership free of charge. The dscvr program exists to exhibit the talent of designers in the hospitality field and contribute toward the education of future designers within the industry.

“Just entering dscvr18 is a winning opportunity for design student applicants,” said Shelia Lohmiller, executive director of NEWH. “NEWH student membership enables them to enhance their path with professional connections while accessing leadership, mentoring and educational opportunities through a variety of different events. These connections truly empower students to grow not only professionally but also personally, while giving them an edge in the industry.”

Each student designer is required to submit concepts for flooring in standard ballroom and pre-function settings that are created as separate components that also coordinate. Applicants are encouraged to view the hospitality spaces underfoot as blank canvases that comprise one cohesive design. Each entry will be reviewed by a juried panel of Durkan associates. Submissions will be judged based on concept, presentation and market feasibility.

All entrants must begin their submission by registering online at Durkan.com/dscvr. Only one entry per person is permitted and entries cannot be returned. Professional carpet designers including freelance designers commissioned by a carpet manufacturer or a staff designer for a carpet manufacturer are not eligible. Free membership in NEWH is required. To become a member, visit NEWH.org/join.

The designers behind the top two submissions will be awarded trips to Las Vegas to attend the Hospitality Design Expo, May 2-4, where one grand prize winner will be announced on-site as the recipient of the competition’s first place award and a $2,500 NEWH scholarship from Durkan. One second-place winner will also be recognized with a $1,000 prize. Designs from the top five finalists will be on display in the Durkan booth at the trade show. Additionally, Durkan will promote and catalog all winning designs.

For additional information, visit durkan.com/dscvr.