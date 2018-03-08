Back To Homepage

Dscvr18 Student Design Competition still accepting submissions

March 08, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Calhoun, Ga.—Less than three weeks are left for applicants to enter and submit for the Durkan dscvr18 Student Design Competition. The annual hospitality flooring design contest, held in partnership with NEWH, will continue to accept original artwork submissions through March 23.

Dscvr18 is open to students who are members of NEWH—with student membership free of charge. The dscvr program exists to exhibit the talent of designers in the hospitality field and contribute toward the education of future designers within the industry.

“Just entering dscvr18 is a winning opportunity for design student applicants,” said Shelia Lohmiller, executive director of NEWH. “NEWH student membership enables them to enhance their path with professional connections while accessing leadership, mentoring and educational opportunities through a variety of different events. These connections truly empower students to grow not only professionally but also personally, while giving them an edge in the industry.”

Each student designer is required to submit concepts for flooring in standard ballroom and pre-function settings that are created as separate components that also coordinate. Applicants are encouraged to view the hospitality spaces underfoot as blank canvases that comprise one cohesive design. Each entry will be reviewed by a juried panel of Durkan associates. Submissions will be judged based on concept, presentation and market feasibility.

All entrants must begin their submission by registering online at Durkan.com/dscvr. Only one entry per person is permitted and entries cannot be returned. Professional carpet designers including freelance designers commissioned by a carpet manufacturer or a staff designer for a carpet manufacturer are not eligible. Free membership in NEWH is required. To become a member, visit NEWH.org/join.

The designers behind the top two submissions will be awarded trips to Las Vegas to attend the Hospitality Design Expo, May 2-4, where one grand prize winner will be announced on-site as the recipient of the competition’s first place award and a $2,500 NEWH scholarship from Durkan. One second-place winner will also be recognized with a $1,000 prize. Designs from the top five finalists will be on display in the Durkan booth at the trade show. Additionally, Durkan will promote and catalog all winning designs.

For additional information, visit durkan.com/dscvr.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Spartan Surfaces presents Fantasy Football earnings to HFH

Bel Air, Md.—After the completion of Floor Covering News’ annual Fantasy Football for a Cause League, Kevin Jablon, founder of Spartan Surfaces, presented Heather Lynch, resource development manager, Harford Family

Read More

Dscvr18 Student Design Competition still accepting submissions

Calhoun, Ga.—Less than three weeks are left for applicants to enter and submit for the Durkan dscvr18 Student Design Competition. The annual hospitality flooring design contest, held in partnership with

Read More

I4F exhibiting at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018

Willemstad, Curacao—I4F is exhibiting at Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, March 20-22 in Shanghai, China. This year’s exhibition marks the 20th edition of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor which is Asia Pacific’s leading flooring exhibition and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.