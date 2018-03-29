Back To Homepage

DuChâteau names Scott Campbell chief financial officer

March 29, 2018
San Diego—DuChâteau has appointed Scott Campbell as the company’s new chief financial officer. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in San Diego and reports to Misael Tagle, CEO; and Benjamin Buzali, president.

Campbell, who has more than 25 years of developed financial expertise, will be responsible for managing DuChâteau’s financial resources and leading its strategic investments as part of the organization’s growth initiatives. His expertise includes cross-functional leadership, strategic planning and execution, contract review and negotiation, and planning and managing growth with improved profitability.

“Scott has extensive experience in working with successful privately held companies and has the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that DuChâteau looks for in its leaders,” Tagle said. “He has helped growing companies invest strategically and increase their productivity, sales and profitability. We are pleased to have someone with Scott’s experience join us at this important juncture as we continue to expand into new markets as a lifestyle brand and design leader.”

Campbell previously served as CFO of Road Runner Sports, a leading provider of running and walking gear with 36 stores in 11 states nationwide. He held the position from 1997-2003 and again from 2008 until leaving to join DuChâteau. Campbell was also corporate controller at Patagonia, an innovative, global company specializing in the manufacture and multi-channel distribution of premium outdoor clothing, outdoor gear, footwear and luggage. He began his career in public accounting with Ernst & Young and earned his MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

